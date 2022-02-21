McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Multiple fire crews come together to battle an overnight house fire.

The West Volunteer Fire Department, Ross Volunteer Fire Department, Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Gholson Fire Department, West EMS and West Police Department all responded to the scene near the 10000 block of Heritage Parkway.











(Courtesy: West VFD, Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue)

The family who lived in the home is safe – although one family member suffered burns which required medical attention. Two of their pets died in the fire.

Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue tells FOX 44 News that they cleared the scene just after 5:00 a.m. Information on how to assist the family is forthcoming.

Sources: West Volunteer Fire Department, Elm Mott Volunteer Fire & Rescue