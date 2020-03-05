Famous animator holding cartoon workshop in Waco

WACO, Texas – The man responsible for iconic cartoon characters like the Lion King’s Timon and Pumbaa, Pinky and the Brain, and the Animaniacs is spreading his talent to the community through a six-week workshop.

Greg Peters has made a lifetime of drawing characters. He believes his students will have an edge over their competition through his methods.

“They’ll actually know how to [draw] for animation,” says Peters. “How to make characters move in the Disney way.”

Peters still basks in the glory of characters he made nearly 30 years ago. He gets flown out to several comic cons each year, where he feels the impact of his fame.

“It’s rewarding. I didn’t really realize until – that I had that much of an impact on people – until I started doing comic cons,” says Peters. “Then you have people running up to you with tears in their eyes saying, ‘We love you! You’re my childhood!'”

He says getting started in his method is not very hard.

“Just draw your character and it could be anything. If you have a character you’ve grown up with or you’ve had for a while, as long as it’s your own, just draw it,” says Peters. “That’s basically how I start.”

Peters hopes the workshop will springboard into his own animation school, and eventually a studio in Central Texas.

The workshop will be available the next five Wednesdays, and more information can be found here.