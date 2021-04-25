Fans react to Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey leave to LSU

WACO, Texas- Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey is leaving Baylor University and going back home to take over the LSU women’s basketball team. After hearing the news, several Baylor fans are upset over that decision.

“She’s a great coach, I was kind of surprised to see that she is leaving for LSU and it’s going to be sad to see her leave because of this legacy that she brought forth with the women’s basketball team,” says Baylor student, Matthew Koprek.

The Louisiana native led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles.

“She’s definitely done an incredible thing for Baylor so if she’s moving back to a school I guess she’s already been at or her alma mater something like that, its okay, but we’ll definitely miss her on the sideline, I think the Baylor bears will continue to be dominant because they have the spirit,” says Baylor fan Josh Gee.

LSU confirm Kim Mulkey as head coach on Sunday. Baylor fans say they will miss seeing Mulkey on the court.

“Kim Mulkey is amazing women on and off the court and she loves these girls like they are her daughters and just an amazing women, and sucks to hear, we’re going to miss her so much, the Baylor bears are amazing regardless but having a good coach does help and Kim is the best so definitely excited for LSU,” says Baylor fan Rachel Owen.

Even though fans are sadden to hear Mulkey go, they wish her the best as she returns to her home state.

“Wishing her good luck over at LSU as the head coach and I just know our female team will continue on and be great and fight each year,” says Koprek.

In a statement released by Baylor athletes department, they have launched a national search for their next head coach.