Farmers concerned with property and water rights as legislature convenes

Texas farmers, represented by the Texas Farm Bureau headquartered in Waco, are concerned about protecting their property and water rights as the 87th Texas Legislature opened in Austin Tuesday.

“Our key issue this session is making sure property owners’ rights are protected under eminent domain law. This is a continuation of our eminent domain reform efforts from recent legislative sessions. We are committed to making the eminent domain process more fair for private property owners,” TFB President Russell Boening said.

Other TFB legislative priorities include protecting the rights of landowners and agricultural producers to surface water and groundwater and opposing legislation that attempts to take any constitutionally-protected rights to water.

These issues are among 11 priorities established by the Texas Farm Bureau board of directors.

They also say they will work to ensure state tax policy does not adversely impact or burden farmers, ranchers or the agricultural industry, and will work to protect the current state tax provisions that limit the burden on producing food, fiber and other agricultural products for consumers.

“This session will have some unique challenges due to COVID protocols and how the legislative process will be conducted. It will be different, but what has not changed is the importance of making sure the voices of farm and ranch families are heard at the Capitol. We are committed to that effort,” Boening said.