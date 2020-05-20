Farmer’s market opens in Killeen amidst COVID-19 pandemic

KILLEEN, Texas – The Downtown Killeen Farmer’s Market opened Tuesday, attracting farmers and browsers from all over Central Texas amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tents in the Santa Fe Plaza were filled with products like farm-fresh soap, goat milk and baked goods. Farmers and entrepreneurs like LeeAnn Borre were excited to get back outside and to their favorite marketplace.

“Well you’re not out with the public, and so therefore a lot of people don’t know and can’t have access to the goat milk unless they come to the farm,” Borre said. “It does help to be at the farmer’s market. This is where we’re supposed to be.”

Even in just its first week open, pandemic concerns did not keep people away from browsing.

In fact, the market could provide a reason to leave the house.

“I think people want to get back out, and they want to buy fresh products and be out at the farmer’s market,” Borre said. “I’m seeing quite a few people coming in. I think they’re very happy to get out and just be able to associate with one another again.”

For those getting back in the game, any coronavirus threat was not a factor.

“I feel safe,” Borre said. “I’m outside. The breeze is blowing and I feel completely safe. And I have done as much as I can to eliminate any potential contact with people.”

More importantly, the shoppers’ behavior may be a sign of things to come as more places begin to re-open in Texas.

“Everyone is being very respectful of one another. Nobody is crowding,” Borre said. “You’ll see people waiting, and then they’ll come and take their turn and look at your product. So everybody is doing their best to social distance and be respectful of one another.”

The farmer’s market is open every Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe Plaza.