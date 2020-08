Waco,TX- The Waco Farmers Market is stepping up its enforcement of mask enforcement with volunteers.

The Farmers Market is bringing in volunteers to help remind people that they are required to wear masks while shopping. The Market says that the measure is to better ensure public safety, and that most people who visit are compliant with the restriction.

Vendors who come to the farmers market say they are glad that measures are being taken to ensure the safety of visitors and vendors.