Fatal accident victim identified

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police report responding to a fatal traffic accident that occurred November 2nd.

The accident happened at approximately 10:40 p.m. near the 6400 block of Airport Road.

The collision involved two vehicles, a passenger sized car and an SUV.

While on the scene, officers confirmed that one driver, 33-year-old Megan Courtney Sewell, was deceased.

The driver of the SUV was transported by EMS to Baylor Scott and White for non-life threatening injuries.

An autopsy has been ordered for the victim.