Fatal auto-bicycle accident in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas- DPS is investigating an auto-bicycle accident that left the cyclist dead.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash between a bicyclist and a pickup truck on US 79 west of the City of Rockdale.

Cyclist John David Hernandez, 66, of Rockdale was riding his bicycle westbound in the center turn lane.

A Dodge Ram pick-up truck was traveling westbound on US 79 approaching the cyclist.

The cyclist failed to yield right of way and merged into the path of the pick-up truck. The driver of the truck was unable to avoid a collision and the two units collided.

Hernandez was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash investigation is still active and ongoing.