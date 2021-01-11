Fatal crash reported near Whitney, victim identified

Department of Public Safety troopers were on the scene of a two vehicle fatality accident in Hill County early Monday morning with indications the crash was weather related.

A DPS spokesman reported the crash was reported around 6:00 a.m. on State Highway 22 about six east of Whitney and west of Peoria near FM 3050.

Investigating troopers reported that a Ford F-150 pickup was going east on Highway 22 when the driver lost control of the vehicle after driving over ice.

The pickup entered the westbound lane and collided head on with a Ford Taurus.

The passenger in the Taurus, identified as 43-year-old Maria Hernandez of Hillsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.