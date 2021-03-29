Fatal hit and run victim in Waco identified

A man hit and killed in a Saturday morning hit and run crash in Waco has been identified as 36-year-old Craig Steel Steward.

He was hit by an 18-wheeler in the 1400 block of South I-35 about 1:00 a.m. Saturday by a vehicle that did not stop.

investigators sent to the scene report finding evidence that a dark gray or silver Freightliner had possibly struck Steward.

The vehicle in question was travelling southbound on IH35 in the 1400 blk when the collision occurred.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, please contact Det. Clark with Waco PD at (254)750-3662 or you may remain anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254)750-HELP(4357).