Fatal shooting at Hillsboro Walmart

Local News

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety reports one person is dead after a Thursday evening shooting in the Hillsboro Walmart parking lot.

Officers got a call of a shot being fired there at 6:04 p.m. and when the arrived at the location at 401 Coke Street they found the victim in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The female was transported to a Waco hospital and later pronounced dead.

Officers were told that there had been some kind of confrontation in the parking lot before the shot was fired.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hillsboro Criminal Investigation Detective Sergeant Michael Vicars at 254.582.5454 ext. 2153   

