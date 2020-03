LAMPASAS, Texas – A Monday morning meeting in Lampasas focused on the progress of construction at the new law enforcement center.

County Judge Randall Hoyer tells FOX44 News that completion of the new Jail and Justice Center is still one or two months away.

This is because the Krueger Construction Company walked off the job just weeks before it should have been completed last month.

The company which insured the project is working to find a new general contractor to take over the job.