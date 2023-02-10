NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is accused of killing his two twin daughters before killing himself.

On Thursday, Navarro County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 18000 block of NW 3360 in Frost, located in the Brushie Prairie community on a welfare check. The caller said she had a disagreement with her husband earlier that morning and left the home with her children and went to another location for the night.

The caller said her husband and his twin twelve-year-old girls remained at the home. When she returned hours later, she thought she heard a single gunshot and immediately left the location and reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found Larry Thompson, who they said had a handgun and threatened violence towards anyone who tried to take his children. The deputies also spoke with the suspect’s mother. She was just inside the home speaking with Larry and the children.

Deputies reported that within minutes of the suspect’s mother voluntarily leaving the home, they heard two gunshots from inside. The incident was immediately deemed a hostage situation. SWAT, crisis negotiators and medical personnel were deployed to the location.

After numerous attempts by the Crisis Negotiation Unit to contact anyone inside the residence, the SWAT team sent in a tactical robot and an entry team. They found the bodies of Thompson and the twin girls inside.

This case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and the NCSO Criminal Investigation Division.