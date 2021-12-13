A faulty brake light led to a Sunday night traffic stop and then to a recovery of a variety of drugs, a stolen handgun, and over a pound of marijuana in Woodway.

Woodway Public Safety reports it happened about 9:00 p.m. in the 5800 block of Woodway Drive. When the officer walked up to the car after the stop, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

The officer then started a search of the vehicle and recovered what was described as a marijuana cigar in the passenger compartment, along with a black Taurus handgun that a check turned up as reported stolen out of Waco.

A check of the trunk turned up 19-1/2 ounces of marijuana packaged in individual baggies, ten bars of Xanax and other various prescription drugs also individually packaged. Also recovered were scales, a money-counting machine, and numerous baggies.

The driver was identified as Brown Williams, Jr., who was taken into custody and transported to the McLennan County Jail on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon, theft of a firearm and a total of seven drug-related charges.