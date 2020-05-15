FBC Waco distributing food, essentials to Central Texas families

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Over 50 families in McLennan County are receiving free bags of food and essentials.

This is all part of a team effort between six churches in the area. Their goal is to provide essentials to families in Central Texas who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Schools play a big role in this distribution event. Families contact the schools and let them know they are in need. They get put on a list, and bags with essentials are delivered to their doorstep.

“We think there’s a big need in the county. There’s lots of people who are, of course, losing jobs and are short on finances right now. And so, we think that the need is staying stable, if not growing. And so, we just want to be a part of that solution going forward,” says Ryan Russell, Associate Pastor of College and Missions at First Baptist Church Waco.

Right now, they are delivering 50 to 60 bags a week. If you are in need of a bag, talk to your local school to get into the system. If you are looking to donate items, you can drop them off Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Waco.