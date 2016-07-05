FBI recommends DOJ not prosecute Hillary Clinton

On Tuesday, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations James Comey announced he recommended the United States Department of Justice not prosecute Hillary Clinton in regards to an ongoing e-mail scandal.



Comey said the investigation focused on whether or not classified information was transmitted on Clinton’s personal e-mail server, intentionally or unknowingly.



Clinton used several different servers during her four years at the State Department, according to the FBI. Comey said numerous mobile devices were used to send and receive information on Clinton’s personal domain.



Comey stated the investigation took thousands of hours of effort.



When Clinton’s e-mail server was decommissioned in 2013, the e-mail software was removed, but not the e-mail content. The FBI read approximately 30,000 e-mails which were provided to the State by Clinton and her attorneys in 2014. Of those, 110 e-mails in 52 separate e-mail chains contained classified information at the time they were sent or received. Eight were marked as “Top Secret.” In addition, 2,000 were “Upclassified” to “Confidential,” which means they were deemed “Confidential” after they had been sent or received.



Although, Comey said there was an amount of carelessness connected with Clinton’s use of the personal e-mail server, the investigation did not determine Clinton’s actions were intentional.



Comey said it’s not up to the FBI to decide whether or not to prosecute someone, that is in the hands of the DOJ, he recommends no charges be brought against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

