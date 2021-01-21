Local man connected to U.S. Capitol riot surrenders to federal authorities

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office says Chris Grider surrendered to FBI agents in Austin today.

Grider faced a federal arrest warrant on accusations he took part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. He is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower Friday at 11 a.m.

The warrant states that Chris Grider released video he took inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riot. According to the warrant, Grider admitted on camera to being there when Ashli Babbitt was shot outside the Speaker’s Lobby.

Grider is accused of Entering or Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

You can read read the entire arrest warrant below.

According to the arrest warrant,

Law enforcement agents later retrieved a driver’s license photo of Christopher Ray

Grider and confirmed the individual depicted in the driver’s license matched the appearance of an individual seen in several videos taken inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

One video shows the man believed to be Grider standing on a marble landing near scaffolding on the southwest side of the building.

Another shows him in the rotunda, the hallway to the House of Representatives, and several other areas, before eventually arriving outside the Speaker’s Lobby where the shooting occurred.

At one point, the man is seen outside the lobby, holding a black helmet in the air.

FOX44 News has reached out to Grider through his business, Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, but the voicemail box was full.