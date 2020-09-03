Federal Judge to decide on halting execution of Killeen murderer

Federal Judge Alan Albright heard arguments Thursday concerning the scheduled execution of death row inmate Christopher Andre Vialva.

A jury convicted Vialva of killing youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in Killeen in 1999.

U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons last month to schedule the executions of Vialva.

Vialva’s execution is scheduled for September 24, 2020.

His attorneys argued Thursday that prosecutors failed to request a stay on the case be lifted, so the court should grant their motion seeking an injunction.

Judge Albright determined it would make a ruling by September 11th.

According to prosecutors, Todd Bagley agreed to give a ride to Vialva and two of his accomplices while stopped to use a payphone in Killeen.

In the victims’ car, Vialva pulled out a gun, forced the Bagleys into the trunk, and drove the vehicle for several hours, stopping at ATMs to withdraw money from the couple’s bank account and trying to pawn Stacie Bagley’s wedding ring.

While locked in the trunk, the couple spoke with their abductors about God and pleaded for their lives.

Vialva eventually parked at a remote site on the Fort Hood, Texas, military reservation, where an accomplice doused the car with lighter fluid as the couple sang and prayed.

Vialva then shot Todd Bagley in the head, killing him instantly, and shot Stacie Bagley in the face, knocking her unconscious and leaving her to die of smoke inhalation after an accomplice set the car on fire.