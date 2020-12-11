FedEx delivers over 500 Christmas trees to Fort Hood troops

FORT HOOD, Texas – FedEx Freight delivers more than 500 real Christmas trees to military families.

This happened at Hood Stadium Friday morning, and comes as part of the Trees for Troops program.

Trees for Troops is a program of the Christmas Spirit Foundation, and provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to members in all branches of the U.S. military and their Families, through donations, sponsorship, grants and the work of many volunteers. For more information, you can visit www.treesfortroops.org.