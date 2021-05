COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A fedora-wearing burglar targeting medical offices (with similar history in the Houston area) has burglarized two College Station offices in the last two weeks.

Area businesses are urged to look for suspicious activity around and after closing time, and to report suspicious activity by calling College Station PD at (979) 764-3600, or by calling Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (8477).











(Pics Courtesy: College Station PD)

Source: College Station Police Department