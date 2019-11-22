Felon arrested after joint effort

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department, in coordination with other agencies, has arrested a man on multiple felony warrants.



Temple PD worked with the United States Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force and the FBI Task Force on a joint operation to find and arrest 27-year-old Jerry Keith Reed on November 21.

Reed had a felony warrant for family violence out of Bell County and a federal warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.

Agents received information on Thursday that Reed was in the area of 8th Street and E Adams Avenue in Temple in a black BMW. The suspect then traveled to the 600 block of N Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

A Temple K-9 unit tracked Reed to a residence in the 400 block of North 6th Street, where he surrendered without incident.

Reed is also suspected of involvement in recent firearm-related activities in Temple. Those investigations are still active, and more information will be released as it is available.

Source: Temple Police Department