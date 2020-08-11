Felony charges filed after tires shot out

Felony deadly conduct charges have been filed against a 52-year-old man who said he shot the tires out on a vehicle he thought was leaving the scene of an accident.

Clay Glen Weathersby of Killeen was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday after he was arrested by Fort Hood Provost Marshals Office personnel.

Killeen police report the incident occurred in their city back on May 4.

Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said about 9:15 p.m. officers were sent to the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street on a reported traffic crash where shots were later fired.

Officers were told that one of the drivers had attempted to move his vehicle out of the roadway, but that the other driver displayed a handgun and shot out the tires.

Officers felt as the investigation was conducted that the elements of deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm were present and the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

They agreed and the complaint and warrant was issued, leading to the arrest.

Bond had not been set as of Tuesday morning and Weathersby remained in jail.