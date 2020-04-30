Felony charges filed in destruction of golf carts

A 20-year-old Bell County man is facing felony criminal mischief charges in connection with the burning of one cart, driving one into a lake and running another into a ditch.

Temple police said Daniel Matthew Mitchell was arrested Wednesday following the completion of their investigation into the incident that occurred in February at the Sammons Golf Course.

Officers found that one of the carts taken had been set on fire and one had been driven into the lake on the golf course grounds.

Temple police obtained an arrest warrant for Mitchell who was then picked by by Bell County deputies.

He was booked into the jail on a charge of criminal mischief over $30,000.

He posted $50,000 bond and was released shortly before noon Thursday.