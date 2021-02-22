FEMA warns about contractor fraud related to storm damage

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, 20-dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Federal and state authorities say they are cracking down on a wave of illegal schemes, estimated to have bilked consumers out of more than $1 billion, that have proliferated during the coronavirus pandemic and prey upon the desperation of people who have lost jobs in the outbreak’s economic upheaval. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

FEMA is urging citizens to beware of contractor fraud in the wake of this past week of bad weather.

State and federal recovery officials urge disaster survivors to watch for and report any suspicious activity or potential fraud.

Disasters often bring communities together but con artists, identity thieves and other criminals may target survivors. The most common types of post-disaster fraud include phony housing inspectors, fraudulent building contractors, bogus pleas for disaster donations, fake offers of municipal or federal aid and charging for free services.

Scam attempts can be made over the phone, by mail or email, through the internet, or in person. It is important to remain alert, ask questions and always ask for identification when someone claims to represent FEMA or another government agency. They note that con artists are often very creative and resourceful.

Here are some tips to protect yourself:

Don’t wire money or pay with reloadable debit cards or gift cards. There is no legitimate reason to request those forms of payment.

Don’t offer personal financial information over the phone. Know who you are dealing with and always ask for identification.

Take your time to decide. In Texas, contractors are required to provide a Notice of Cancellation — which gives you the right to change your mind within three business days — if the transaction occurs in your home. Even if the transaction does not occur in your home, you can still request three days; there is no legitimate reason to refuse this request.

Get the agreement in writing. Read the contract carefully, and if you don’t understand every word, take it to an expert. Never sign a contract with blank spaces to be filled in.

Make sure the contract details all work to be performed, the costs, a projected completion date and how to negotiate changes and settle disputes.

Do your research. Scam artists will usually come to you to offer their services — either at your door, on the phone or through email — so be especially wary of solicitors.

Get estimates from multiple contractors and your insurance company. Reject any offer that seems too good to be true.