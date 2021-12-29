WACO, Texas – No shots were fired and no one was hurt after a fight at Waco’s Richland Mall.

Police received a call just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday about possible shots fired at Richland Mall. Waco PD officers, McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies and the Woodway SWAT Team all quickly responded and realized no shots were fired.





A fight between multiple individuals started outside the mall, and a few from the fight ran inside the mall yelling the word “gun.” Customers then started to run and hide for safety. Responding officers cleared the mall out of an abundance of caution.

Everyone inside the mall was safe, and there was no active shooter.

Source: Waco Police Department