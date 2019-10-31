Fight sends woman to hospital and man to jail







Temple Police report a 27-year-old man has been sent to jail on third degree felony charges after what was described as a fight between two people resulted in a woman being taken to the hospital.

Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said officers were called to the 200 block of North 6th Street about 11:00 a.m. Wednesday for what was described initially as a domestic disturbance.

Weems said when officers arrived at the home they made contact with a man and woman who lived there and found they were involved in a dispute that lead to injuries to both of them.

The man, who was identified as Austin Scott Curtis was taken into custody while the woman was taken by ambulance to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Her injuries were described as non life threatening.





