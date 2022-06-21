CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – During the month of June, the Alzheimer’s Association invited Central Texans to participate in The Longest Day on June 21.

This is held annually on the summer solstice, and participants have fought the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice.

Throughout the month and culminating on June 21, Longest Day participants have baked, biked, hiked, golfed, knitted, played bridge and participated in other favorite activities to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information, you can visit alz.org/thelongestday.