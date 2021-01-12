Filing dates announced for General Election of Waco Council Members

WACO, Texas – The General Election for the City of Waco Council Members for Districts II, IV and V, will be held on Saturday, May 1st.

The first day to file for a place on the City of Waco ballot is Wednesday, January 13th. The last day to file for a place on the ballot is Friday, February 12, by 5:00 p.m.

Applications for a place on the ballot are filed at the City Secretary’s Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns and regulations, the City Secretary is scheduling appointments for in-person services. You can call (254) 750-5750 to schedule an appointment.

Physical address for filing applications in person:

Call to Schedule an appointment

City Secretary’s Office First Floor – City Hall

300 Austin Avenue Waco, Texas 76701

To mail an application for place on the ballot. Application must be notarized before filing.

Esmeralda Hudson, TRMC, CPM

City Secretary

PO Box 2570

Waco, Texas 76702-2570

Applications for place on the ballot can be emailed to WacoElections@wacotx.gov and must be notarized before filing. Applications and candidate packets are available online on the City of Waco Election Web Page or by calling the City Secretary’s Office at 254-750-5750 to schedule an appointment.

For more information, you can contact City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson at 254-750-5750.

Source: City of Waco