Filmmakers find haven in Waco

WACO, Texas – The Texas Film Commission and the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau are pushing for the city to become a film hub through myriad settings and an annual film festival.

Carla Pendergraft from the Visitors Bureau helps filmmakers shoot in Waco, and has seen the rise of the industry locally.

She says we might have seen Waco in a movie before – we may just not have recognized it.

“Film has always taken place in Waco over the years, and Waco has been a subject for films over the years, so it’s always been there,” Pendergraft said. “With the film commission here in Waco, we’re able to really help people through that process.”

One of those filmmakers is Chris Hansen, who has shot five feature length films in Waco, and also serves as the chair of Baylor’s Film and Digital Media Department. He says the city’s accessibility helps him immensely while shooting.

“Getting permission to close a street down is not an impossible task,” Hansen said. “Of course there is red tape to anything, but Waco works with filmmakers and production people to do those kinds of things, and it’s a fairly simple process.”

Waco is also valuable because it can take on several different looks, and film crews don’t need to venture far to go from set to set.

“The fact that we can have city looks and country looks and suburban looks all in the same area without driving more than 10, 15 miles at the most, is incredibly helpful,” Hansen said.

In fact, filmmakers can find several different historical backdrops within the city limits.

“When they need an 80’s cityscape, we’ll bring them up Washington Avenue because that’s 80’s buildings. If you want 1930’s buildings, you’re gonna go to Austin Avenue, when you want an even older look, you’ll go to Elm Avenue.” Pendergraft said. “When I take filmmakers around, those are a lot of the hot spots that I hit.”

Hansen says it’s the community members who open up their businesses to filming that makes Waco so helpful.

“That willingness and that helpfulness is, I think, what makes Waco a special place in a lot of ways,” Hansen said. “It’s what makes filming in Waco so much more effective.”