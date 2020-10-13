Final phase of I-14 expansion in Bell County starts tomorrow

HARKER HEIGHTS/BELTON, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractors will begin its third and final phase of the I-14 expansion project from Harker Heights to Belton on Wednesday.

This last phase will span from FM-2410 in west Belton to Interstate 35.

The last phase, and the entire project, is scheduled to complete in 2023, weather permitting. Currently, crews are working on the second phase of the I-14 expansion project, which spans from Indian Trail to FM-2410 in Belton. The second phase is scheduled to complete in late 2021.

The third and final phase is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to expand I-14 from four to six lanes by adding a third lane in each direction of highway. The 5.2-mile long project will cost approximately $39.5 million, and is being undertaken by James Construction.

TxDOT is encouraging all travelers to use caution when approaching work zones, eliminate all distractions while driving and watch for construction equipment and personnel.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation