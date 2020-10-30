Final Waco drug ring conspiracy defendant sentenced to federal prison

WACO, Texas – A federal judge sentenced 33-year-old Jeremiah Hector Marquez Thursday to 327 months in federal prison for his leadership role in a Waco-based methamphetamine distribution operation.

Marquez’s sentencing was the final sentence handed down in this indictment. All 20 indicted defendants were convicted in this case for their roles in the distribution scheme. 18 of the defendants received federal prison terms ranging from two years to life imprisonment. One defendant was sentenced to time served and one defendant received probation.

A federal grand jury indictment in August 2018 charged the defendants, including Waco resident and fellow ringleader Daniel Louis Lopez – who is currently serving a life sentence – with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. From May 2017 to the time of indictment, these defendants were responsible for the distribution of more than twelve kilograms of methamphetamine throughout the Waco and Central Texas areas.

On April 2, 2019, Marquez pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright ordered that Marquez pay a $5,000 fine and be placed on supervised release for a period of five years after completing his prison term.

“Methamphetamine, or ‘meth’, destroys lives. It’s a highly addictive poison, and those that sell it are victimizing our communities. If you deal meth in Central Texas, you can expect to spend a long time in prison,” stated U.S. Attorney Sofer.

The DEA, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Department of Public Safety, Waco Police Department, Killeen Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office conducted this Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Frazier and Christopher Blanton prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice