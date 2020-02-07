Finalists named for the Waco Fire Chief position

The City of Waco has named the five men who are finalists for the Waco Fire Department position.

This follows the Oct. 2019 announcement of Bobby Tatum, Jr.’s decision to retire. He left the position at the end of 2019.

The City says 46 people applied for the head fire department job, and these are the top of the group:

Juan J. Adame — 25 year veteran of fire services. He was the Fire Chief in Sugarland from 2009-2019

Thomas R. Beasley — 27 year veteran of fire services. He is currently the Division Chief of Training in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jonathan McMahan — 15 year veteran of fire services. He served three years as the College Station Fire Chief.

Richard A. Potter — 29 year veteran of fire services. Potter is currently the Deputy Fire Chief of Pueblo Fire.

Gregory L. Summers — 34 year veteran of fire services. He was the Fire Chief of Little Rock from 2009-2018.

City leaders will hold interviews with the finalists next week. After those interviews, the field will be whittled down again before a final decision is made.