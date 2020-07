Search crews are looking for a man who disappeared in Belton Lake Wednesday evening.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department is the lead company in the search at Temple Lake Park, with Temple Fire and Rescue assisting.

According to firefighters, the man went under around 5:30 p.m. and did not resurface. His name and age are not being released at this time.

