Fire At Killeen Apartment complex Displaces Residents

Killeen,TX- Some residents have displaced after a fire ripped through a Killeen Apartment complex.

On Wednesday, June 2 at approximately 10:19 PM the Killeen Fire Department was dispatched for a reported fire at The Arbors of Killeen apartment complex located at 2801 O.W. Curry Dr.

Five engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances, two fire command vehicles, two EMS command vehicles were dispatched to the fire. The first arriving fire crew found smoke coming from the upper floor of an apartment building. While evacuating the occupants, the fire vented through the roof of the three-story structure. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and limit its spread to adjacent buildings.

All of the apartment occupants were able to evacuate to safety. There were no reports of any injuries. Occupants from 6 apartments have been displaced

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.