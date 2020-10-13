Fire at Pactiv plant under control in Temple

Temple Fire & Rescue says a fire at the Pactiv plant on Pegasus Drive is under control.
Firefighters say the fire started around 3 p.m., and they could see heavy smoke coming from an exhaust tower.
They determined the fire was coming from inside an exhaust system at the plant.
Firefighters evacuated the plant after getting the machinery opened. They were then able to douse the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Pactiv manufactures food packaging for companies like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Walmart.