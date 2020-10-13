Fire at Pactiv plant under control in Temple

Temple Fire & Rescue says a fire at the Pactiv plant on Pegasus Drive is under control.

Firefighters say the fire started around 3 p.m., and they could see heavy smoke coming from an exhaust tower.

They determined the fire was coming from inside an exhaust system at the plant.

Temple Fire & Rescue

Firefighters evacuated the plant after getting the machinery opened. They were then able to douse the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Temple Fire & Rescue

Pactiv manufactures food packaging for companies like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Walmart.