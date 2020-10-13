LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Fire at Pactiv plant under control in Temple

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temple Fire & Rescue says a fire at the Pactiv plant on Pegasus Drive is under control.

Firefighters say the fire started around 3 p.m., and they could see heavy smoke coming from an exhaust tower.

They determined the fire was coming from inside an exhaust system at the plant.

Temple Fire & Rescue

Firefighters evacuated the plant after getting the machinery opened. They were then able to douse the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Temple Fire & Rescue

Pactiv manufactures food packaging for companies like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Walmart.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cosmos

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected