Fire at Port Neches plant rages

Brian Kessel observes his broken windows on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Port Neches, Texas. Kessel’s windows got shattered by an explosion at the TPC Group chemical plant. He said he is unharmed. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

PORT NECHES, Texas (AP) — Officials say they have no estimate for how much time is needed to bring under control a Texas chemical plant fire ignited by a series of explosions.

At a Wednesday night news conference, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said officials had been unable to determine what caused the two explosions earlier in the day at the TCP Group plant because of a loss of electric power in the Port Neches plant.

The initial, early morning explosion caused three non-life-threatening injuries but caused extensive damage to the neighborhoods surrounding the plant. But Branick said the second explosion Wednesday afternoon that sent a large reactor tower rocketing high into the sky made clear that surrounding tanks of explosive materials were still in jeopardy. He said that prompted the mandatory evacuation of a four-mile (seven-kilometer) radius from the plant. Water cannons are training water on the tanks in an effort to keep them cool and avoid further explosions.

Branick said round-the-clock air monitoring has yet to show a threat to the public from the smoke plume from fire.