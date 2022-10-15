TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — UPDATE: No injuries have been reported from the fire earlier today.

The Robinson family posted on it’s Facebook page, stating:

“We are so thankful to report that no one was harmed & that is of the most importance to us. We have made the decision to close the farm tomorrow, October 16, and currently have plans to re-open next weekend.”

See full post below:

Robinson Family Farm Facebook after Saturday Fire

ORIGINAL: A fire erupted at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon, burning many cars in the parking area.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the fire or how many vehicles were damaged.

A witness tells FOX 44 News the fire started very small and looked to be manageable, but it quickly grew to encompass half of the parking area.

This is a developing story. We will update it once more information is available.