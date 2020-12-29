Fire at truck stop in Hillsboro destroys trucks, damages others

A fire at the Love’s Truck stop at Hillsboro Tuesday morning left two trucks destroyed and others damaged.

Fire units from Hillsboro, Abbott, Bynum and Itasca were dispatched to the scene of the fire that was reported about 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety reported that in addition to the two trucks that were a total loss that several others received varying degrees of heat damage.

The fires were put out in about 45 minutes

There were no injuries