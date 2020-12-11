Fire breaks out at former Killeen Middle School

Killeen,TX- The Killeen Fire Department is investigating after a vacant middle school caught fire.

A fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. Friday morning at the vacant Fairway Middle School campus on Whitlow Drive. The fire was called in by a KISD Police officer and several fire units quickly arrived on scene.

The fire is contained but crews remain on scene.

At this time, it’s believed the fire originated in the gymnasium. However, the extent of the damage has not been determined.

The middle school has been vacant since 2009.

The district is working with the Killeen Fire Marshall to determine the cause of the fire.