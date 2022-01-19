Harker Heights firefighters report fire had already vented through the roof of a home in the 700 block of Beaver Trail when they arrived on the scene Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in about 4:30 p.m. with Harker Heights and a backup Killeen engine company also responding under their automatic aid agreement.

All the occupants of the single family home had gotten out when they got there.

The fire was knocked down in about fifteen minutes. Fire damage was contained to the attic and exterior chimney encloser.

There were no injuries to firefighters or occupants. A family of four was displaced and were assisted by the Red Cross.

The home was equipped with working smoke detectors, which alerted the family. The fire was ruled accidental.