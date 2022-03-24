Temple Firefighters worked to put out a fire at It’s All Good and More Barbeque Thursday afternoon.
They went to the area of Avenue H and South 22nd Street because of a grassfire call around 12:15 p.m. When they got there, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the restaurant.
Two people were inside the building at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out unharmed.
Temple Fire & Rescue sent 13 units and 29 personnel to the scene. Streets in the area had to be blocked so firefighters could do their job.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.