Temple Firefighters worked to put out a fire at It’s All Good and More Barbeque Thursday afternoon.

They went to the area of Avenue H and South 22nd Street because of a grassfire call around 12:15 p.m. When they got there, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the restaurant.

Temple Fire & Rescue

Two people were inside the building at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out unharmed.

Temple Fire & Rescue sent 13 units and 29 personnel to the scene. Streets in the area had to be blocked so firefighters could do their job.

Temple Fire & Rescue

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.