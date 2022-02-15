Fire gutted the Caldwell Motel in Caldwell Tuesday afternoon.

The Caldwell Fire Department says several fire departments joined their effort to put out the flames at the motel.

At this time, there is no word on whether there are any injuries in the fire.

Firefighters had to cut power to the area while they battled the flames. Police temporarily shut down portions of Highway 21 because of the smoke.

They asked people to stay out of the area while they worked on the fire.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.