Fire damages home near Leroy in McLennan County

Units from Elm Mott, the Leroy/Axtell Volunteer Fire Department and West Fire were call to the Gerald community near Leroy Thursday night on a house fire.

The call to 101 Woody Ray Drive came in just after 7:30 p.m. with the first units reporting flames showing from the attic and roof of the single story brick home.

A spokesman for Elm Mott fire said the fire appeared to have started on the master bedroom floor, spreading to a wall, then into the attic, quickly spreading through the entire attic.

The adult residents of the home were displaced as there was heavy damage to the attic and the master bedroom.

No one was injured.

The exact cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.