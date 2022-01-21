WACO, Texas – Waco Fire Department units responded to a reported house fire at 1007 Cindy Circle, off County Club lane, at 7:38 a.m. Friday.

The first units on the scene reporting flames coming up from the roof. The occupants of the house had already escaped, and were reported safe.

As firefighters worked to reach the source of the flames, a second alarm was called – and additional units were sent to the scene. The fire spread to the attic, and was reported burning above the garage and part of the living area of the house.

The fire was knocked down – with most of the damage being in the attic, to portions of the roof, to the garage and parts of the living room.

Homeowners said they were told the fire appeared to be electrical in origin. There was smoke damage through the house, and because of the damage done to the roof and ceiling areas, the family was expected to be displaced.