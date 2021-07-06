Fire damages home on Ramada Drive in Waco, evidence raised questions for investigators

Fire units remained on the scene into the morning Tuesday after firefighters had been called out earlier on a reported structure fire at 2021 Ramada Drive in Waco.

A written report stated that the response to the fire was dispatched at 5:09 a.m. with the first units on the scene reported seeing flames and heavy smoke.

One narrative in the report indicated that the fire marshal as requested because it was suspected that the fire had been set. The reported quoted information from police that an occupant had received threats.

There had been a domestic disturbance at the house earlier and the occupants had been staying the night at a hotel.

The fire was ruled knocked down at 5:34 a.m.

The fire was mostly confined to the bedroom area with oen room having a pile of clothes between the bed and a window.

The report also stated that an empty gas can was found in one of the bedrooms.

The report also indicated firefighters found a vehicle in the locked garage with its gas filler cap removed and all four tires flattened.

Another plastic bottle was found near the gas cap, with all of that information provided to the fire marshal.

As of Tuesday afternoon the fire was officially still listed as ” under investigation”

Damage to the house and contents were estimated at $60,000.