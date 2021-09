Temple Fire & Rescue reports a outbuilding destroyed and a house damaged by fire late Thursday afternoon

Units were called to the 0 block of East Javier Avenue at 5:46 p.m. with those first on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear or the home.

The main fire was contained to an outbuilding next to the house, with some limited damage to the home.

Cause of the fire was under investigation Friday.