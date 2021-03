Mexia firefighters were rolled out early Friday morning to a fire at the El Patio Mexican Grill at 924 East Milam Street.

The alarm came in at 12:27 a.m. and arriving firefighters found the fire burning at the rear of the building.

The fire was declared out at 12:41.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and there were no injuries among either restaurant employees or firefighters.

No damage estimate was available Friday morning and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.