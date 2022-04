BRYAN, Texas – A popular Bryan restaurant has fallen victim to a fire.

Crews were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. Sunday to the Chicken Oil Company restaurant, located at 3600 S College Avenue, after reports of a fire. Travelers were urged to avoid this area, as first responders temporarily had southbound traffic closed.

Traffic opened back up at 6:42 p.m. Sunday.

