Fire damages Temple family’s home and RV

The cause of a fire that damaged a Temple home and RV is under investigation today.

The Temple Fire Department says the fire started around 7 p.m., Christmas Eve, in the 500 block of South 29th Street.

Temple Fire and Rescue

When firefighters got there, they found heavy smoke coming from the home and flames and smoke coming from the RV. They quickly put out the fire, which had spread to the attic of the house.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire and two people escaped the RV uninjured. Firefighters say obstructions inside the home made it difficult to get inside.

Temple Fire & Rescue

More than 20 firefighters worked to get the fire under control. Temple EMS and the Temple Police Department also helped at the scene.