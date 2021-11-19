Fire destroys home on Gorman Ave early Friday morning

Waco Fire officials report a structure is a total loss following an early Friday morning fire.

Fire units were sent to 2105 Gorman Avenue at 3:31 a.m. with the first units on the scene reporting the structure fully involved with flames coming out of two windows.

A house next door was also being threatened, and what was described as a defensive attack was begun.

A power line was reported down on one side of the home.

No one was found to have been in the house at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation through Friday.

Losses were estimated at $148,000.